Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s merger with Redbox has introduced significant financial strain due to the assumption of substantial debt and optimistic expectations of a recovery in kiosk rentals. The company’s inability to meet these projections has resulted in a liquidity crisis, with defaults and terminations from key partners exacerbating the situation. The growing uncertainty about the company’s future operations and the potential inability to restructure its finances raise serious doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, jeopardizing the investments of both stockholders and debt holders.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on CSSE stock based on 2 Holds.

