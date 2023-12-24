Cbdmd INc Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Cbdmd INc (YCBD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

CbdMD Inc. faces a critical juncture as it grapples with a continuation of negative growth rates. The company’s revenue has significantly declined over the past two fiscal years, with a 32% decrease to $24.2 million in 2023. This downturn reflects challenges such as changing social media algorithms, regulatory pressures, and a highly competitive market. Despite efforts to curtail expenses and optimize cash flow, persistent operational difficulties and the necessity for strategic adaptation raise concerns about the company’s future performance.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on YCBD stock based on 1 Buy.

