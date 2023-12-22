Bad News for Toro Company Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

The Toro Company faced a significant financial setback in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, incurring non-cash impairment charges that notably impacted both quarterly and annual operating results. The charges, primarily from the goodwill of the Intimidator reporting unit and the Spartan trade name, were prompted by the reassessment of future cash flow projections falling short of the assets’ carrying values. These impairments, totaling $151.3 million, underpin the vulnerability of Toro’s balance sheet to further devaluations. Should additional impairments ensue, they pose a stark risk to the company’s financial health and operating performance.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

