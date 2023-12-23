Bad News for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant climate-related risks, with operations in regions prone to natural disasters and severe weather, such as floods in Texas and wildfires in California. The resulting disruptions can endanger employee safety and affect business continuity. Additionally, the company must navigate the financial implications of transitioning to a lower-carbon economy, which may include increased costs for sustainable operations and compliance with new environmental regulations, potentially affecting both demand for their products and overall profitability. As climate change continues to pose an unpredictable threat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s efforts to mitigate these risks are critical, albeit accompanied by substantial costs and uncertainties.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on HPE stock based on 4 Buys and 8 Holds.

