Bad News for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant risks from climate change, including the increased frequency and severity of natural disasters affecting operations in Texas and California, as well as sites in the Middle East, China, and India. The need to mitigate these risks through infrastructure investments and environmental programs could impose substantial costs. Moreover, transition risks stemming from changing customer preferences and regulatory environments may lead to higher operational costs and necessary shifts in product development. Failure to effectively manage these risks could adversely impact HPE’s demand and profitability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on HPE stock based on 4 Buys and 8 Holds.

