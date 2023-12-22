A New Cause for Concern: Toro Company Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized non-cash impairment charges, notably impacting its financial performance. The $18.0 million and $133.3 million charges against the Spartan trade name and Intimidator goodwill, respectively, highlight the risks associated with acquisitions and market valuations. These impairments, although non-cash, translated into a considerable income tax benefit, yet they underscore the vulnerability of Toro’s balance sheet to further impairments. With goodwill and intangible assets making up a significant portion of Toro’s total assets, future adverse adjustments could have substantial repercussions on its operating results and financial health.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

