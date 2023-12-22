A New Cause for Concern: Toro Company Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

The Toro Company faced considerable financial headwinds in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as it incurred non-cash impairment charges that negatively impacted its operating results. The charges, which arose from the write-down of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets like the Spartan trade name, reflect a reassessment of future cash flow projections and the fair value of acquired assets. This accounting adjustment not only affects current financial statements but also poses a risk of future charges if the anticipated cash flows continue to disappoint. With goodwill and intangible assets constituting a significant portion of Toro’s total assets, the company’s financial stability could be further challenged by potential impairments ahead.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

