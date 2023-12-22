A New Cause for Concern: Toro Company Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company faced a substantial setback when it recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $151.3 million due to the diminished value of its acquired assets, particularly the Spartan trade name and goodwill from the Intimidator unit. This event not only impacted the quarterly financials but also raised concerns about potential future impairments, which could further erode the company’s operating results. Accounting for nearly a fifth of Toro’s total assets, the $450.8 million in goodwill and $271.5 million in indefinite-lived intangible assets could signal significant risk to the company’s financial health if further impairments occur. This uncertainty underscores the fragility of Toro’s acquisition-driven growth strategy and its susceptibility to shifts in asset valuations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

