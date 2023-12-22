A New Cause for Concern: Toro Company Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

The Toro Company encountered a substantial financial setback in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 when it recorded significant non-cash impairment charges. These charges, stemming from reevaluations of goodwill and intangible assets following acquisitions such as Intimidator, resulted in a notable decrease in operating results for the quarter and the full year. The company’s compliance with accounting standards necessitated these write-downs, reflecting a misalignment between the assets’ carrying values and anticipated future cash flows. Such adjustments, while non-cash, have material implications for Toro’s financial statements and could signal further impacts on future profitability if additional impairments are required.

The average TTC stock price target is $103.00, implying 3.46% upside potential.

