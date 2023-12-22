A New Cause for Concern: Toro Company Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges, which significantly impacted both the quarter’s and the full year’s financial performance. The charges, linked to the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets from recent acquisitions such as Intimidator, underscore the risks inherent in business combinations. With goodwill and other intangible assets representing a sizeable fraction of Toro’s total assets, any future impairments could further erode the company’s operating results. These accounting adjustments reflect the challenges Toro faces in aligning the carrying value of its acquisitions with their actual market performance.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

