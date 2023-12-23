A New Cause for Concern: Mission Produce, Inc. Adds a New Sales & Marketing Risk

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces significant business risk due to its potentially insufficient sales channels and undeveloped geographic markets, which are crucial for supporting its industry growth and meeting expansion objectives. The company’s inability to cultivate an effective customer strategy or to penetrate emerging markets could lead to diminished profitability and adversely affect its financial outcomes. Moreover, escalating customer demands and operational requests are inflating costs, and a lack of investment in customer satisfaction could jeopardize vital customer relationships, potentially resulting in customer attrition.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AVO stock based on 2 Buys.

