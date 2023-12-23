A New Cause for Concern: Mission Produce, Inc. Adds a New Sales & Marketing Risk

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces significant business risk as it may struggle to develop robust sales channels and expand its geographic market presence in line with the industry’s growth and the company’s targets. Ineffectively strategizing for customer retention and satisfaction could lead to diminished profitability and adverse financial outcomes. The increasing demands and operational complexities from customers further exacerbate costs. Without dedicating sufficient resources or implementing an effective customer satisfaction strategy, Mission Produce risks damaging key relationships and potentially losing customers.

The average AVO stock price target is $12.25, implying 20.10% upside potential.

To learn more about Mission Produce, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.