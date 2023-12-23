A New Cause for Concern: Mission Produce, Inc. Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces significant business risks due to its reliance on variable factors such as fruit pricing and crop sizes, which could lead to unpredictable financial outcomes. The company’s ability to forecast and estimate key inputs affecting its financial performance is fraught with uncertainty. This unpredictability makes providing accurate guidance challenging and could increase the investment risk for shareholders in its common stock, as fluctuations in the purchase and sale prices of fruit, as well as the availability of produce from various sources, may impact results substantially.

The average AVO stock price target is $12.25, implying 20.10% upside potential.

