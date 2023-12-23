A New Cause for Concern: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds a New Regulation Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant risk from its government contracts, which are governed by stringent laws and regulations. Non-compliance could lead to severe penalties, including contract cancellations and exclusion from future bids, potentially harming the company’s reputation and financial standing. Additionally, the unpredictable nature of public sector budget cycles and potential government shutdowns could disrupt payment schedules and demand for HPE’s products and services, potentially straining relationships with government contractors and impacting HPE’s operational and financial outcomes.

The average HPE stock price target is $17.91, implying 4.80% upside potential.

