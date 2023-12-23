A New Cause for Concern: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds a New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces heightened risks due to climate change, with its operations vulnerable to natural disasters like floods in Texas and wildfires in California, potentially compromising employee safety and disrupting business continuity. Transition risks are also emerging as regulatory changes and shifting customer preferences demand more sustainable solutions, possibly leading to higher costs and necessary operational adjustments. These climate-related challenges could strain the company’s financials if not managed effectively, with risks including increased insurance costs, higher electricity prices, and the need for substantial investments in environmental compliance.

