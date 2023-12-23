A New Cause for Concern: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds a New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces escalating business risks due to climate change, including heightened natural disasters affecting global operations, particularly in Texas with floods and hurricanes, and in California with droughts and wildfires. These events threaten the safety of employees and the reliability of power, crucial for R&D and operations. Additionally, transition risks emerge as consumer preferences shift towards sustainability, potentially increasing costs and forcing operational changes to meet new regulatory standards. Failure to effectively manage these risks could lead to reduced demand and compromised profitability for the company.

The average HPE stock price target is $17.91, implying 4.80% upside potential.

To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s risk factors, click here.