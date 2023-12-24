A New Cause for Concern: Cbdmd INc Adds a New Corporate Activity and Growth Risk

Cbdmd INc (YCBD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Cbdmd Inc’s capital structure, particularly its Series A Preferred Stock, presents a considerable obstacle in pursuing growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The company’s ability to attract new investments or engage in mergers and acquisitions is severely hampered by the onerous terms associated with its preferred shares, which include a hefty dividend obligation and a $50 million liquidation preference. Furthermore, the $55 million redemption right upon a change of control discourages potential acquirers, thereby limiting opportunities that could enhance shareholder value and stifle the company’s strategic flexibility in the market.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on YCBD stock based on 1 Buy.

