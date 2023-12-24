A New Cause for Concern: Cbdmd INc Adds a New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk

Cbdmd INc (YCBD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

CbdMD Inc. has encountered significant challenges, with two consecutive years of declining revenues, a 32% drop in fiscal 2023 alone. External factors such as changes in marketing algorithms, FDA statements, and inflation have negatively impacted sales in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. While the company has diligently reduced its cash burn, the ongoing issue of decreased total orders poses a considerable risk to its financial health. The ability to reverse this negative growth trend hinges on increasing brand awareness, protecting intellectual property, product innovation, and international expansion amidst a fiercely competitive environment.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on YCBD stock based on 1 Buy.

To learn more about Cbdmd INc’s risk factors, click here.