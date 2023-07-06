tiprankstipranks
Market News

Richelieu Hardware Stock (TSE:RCH) Finishes Lower Despite Beating Q2 Sales Estimates

Story Highlights

Richelieu Hardware stock fell today after reporting earnings. This is despite the fact that it beat sales projections and matched EPS estimates.

Earlier today, Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) (OTC:RHUHF) reported its Q2-2023 financial results, meeting earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates and beating revenue projections. Nonetheless, the stock finished lower on the day.

In Q2-2023, Richelieu reported sales of C$472.1 million, surpassing the projected C$467.8 million but falling from last year’s figure of C$487.9 million. The company’s Canadian revenue was C$279.5 million, while the U.S revenue stood at US$141.9 million. These figures fell year-over-year despite the company’s six acquisitions completed this year, two of which were undertaken in the second quarter in the U.S.

On the earnings front, diluted EPS clocked in at C$0.55, aligning perfectly with the consensus estimate. However, this figure fell by 33.7% year-over-year. Simultaneously, EBITDA reached C$61.5 million (down 21% year-over-year), signifying a 13.0% EBITDA margin. Additionally, adjusted cash flow from operations, excluding net changes in non-cash working capital balances, saw a decline of 20.4% to reach C$0.86 per share or C$48.4 million.

Despite the company’s year-over-year declines, its average return on equity still came in at a respectable 18.2% for the quarter.

Is Richelieu Hardware Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Based on just one Hold rating assigned by five-star-rated CIBC analyst Hamir Patel, Richelieu Hardware stock comes in as a Hold on TipRanks. Further, RCH stock’s price target of C$44 implies 8.5% upside potential from here.

More News & Analysis on RHUHF

Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsRichelieu Hardware (RCH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
3d ago
Richelieu Hardware price target lowered to C$44 from C$46 at CIBC
The FlyRichelieu Hardware price target lowered to C$44 from C$46 at CIBC
22d ago
Richelieu Hardware Stock (TSE:RCH) Gains after Solid Q1-2023 Results
Market NewsRichelieu Hardware Stock (TSE:RCH) Gains after Solid Q1-2023 Results
3M ago
More RHUHF Latest News >

