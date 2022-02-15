Restaurant Brands Q4 Revenue Nearly Doubles, Dividend Raised

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Restaurant Brands Q4 Revenue Nearly Doubles, Dividend Raised

Restaurant Brands International (TSE: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) profit nearly doubled in the fourth quarter as its fast-food chains benefited from fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenue & Earnings

Revenue came in at $1.55 billion for the quarter ended December 31, an increase of 13.8% from $1.36 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales at Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands’ largest revenue generator, jumped 10.3% in the fourth quarter, while those at Burger King rose 11.3%. System-wide sales grew 13.8% year-over-year. 

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $179 million ($0.57 per share) in Q4 2021 compared to a profit of $91 million ($0.30 per share) in Q4 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.74, up from $0.53 a year ago.  

Analysts on average expected adjusted EPS of $0.69 on $1.52 billion in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. 

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, up from $0.53.

CEO Commentary

Restaurant Brands CEO José E. Cil said, “Two areas of particular strength across our business have been in digital sales and restaurant growth. Our digital investments have been embraced by our guests, with global digital sales reaching $10 billion in 2021, up from $6 billion in 2020 and now representing about 30% of our global system-wide sales. In addition, our strong global network of franchisees and our development team opened over 1,200 net new restaurants, representing the highest levels of restaurant growth at Tim Hortons and Popeyes in recent history.”

Wall Street’s Take

On February 10, UBS analyst Dennis Geiger kept a Buy rating on QSR, with a price target of C$77. This implies 2.1% upside potential. 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about QSR, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. The average Restaurant Brands International price target of C$78.11 implies 3.6% upside potential to current levels. 

TipRanks’ Smart Score 

Restaurant Brands International scores a 5 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with the overall market.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
Cineplex Q4 Revenue Rise 472%, Loss Shrinks
Canada Goose Cuts FY 2022 Forecast; Shares Dip
SSP Sales Drop Due to Omicron Restrictions