Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%

According to a report published by Reuters, EV maker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has announced an up to 20% hike in the prices of its vehicles due to a rise in component costs and inflation.

The base price of the company’s R1S SUV has increased by around 20%, from $70,000 to $84,500, and almost 17%, to $79,500 from $67,500, for its R1T electric pickup trucks, the company said.

Most of the customers who have pre-ordered the vehicles will have to pay the higher price, it said.

Rivian’s Chief Growth Officer, Jiten Behl, said, “Like most manufacturers, Rivian is being confronted with inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips).”

The California-based startup also said that the cost of certain options like wheels, paint and reinforced underbody shield have gone up.

The company plans to introduce a model of R1T at the original price of $67,500 in 2024. This model will feature dual motors and a lower-range battery pack.

About Rivian

Rivian designs, develops, manufactures and sells EVs and related accessories. It has a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois, and other facilities in Palo Alto, California; Carson, California; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, British Columbia; Wittmann, Arizona; and Woking, England.

RIVN stock closed 8.4% down on Tuesday. It lost another 0.8% in after-hours trading to end the day at $61.44.

Wall Street’s Take

On March 1, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) analyst Colin Langan reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and reduced the price target to $70 from $110 (13.1% upside potential).

The analyst said, “We are bullish on the products and brand strategy; however, we see near-term headwinds.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and 4 Holds. The average RIVN price target of $130.36 implies 110.6% upside potential. Shares have lost 38.5% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Rivian’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Rivian’s website traffic registered a 73.7% rise in global visits year-to-date.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Salesforce Reports Upbeat Q4 Results; Street Says Buy
Reata Pharma Gains 25% Despite Q4 Miss
Leidos Bags $11.5B Defense Enclave Services Contract; Shares Jump 3.6%