Real Matters Q1 Net Revenue Falls 35%, Shares Dip

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Real Matters Q1 Net Revenue Falls 35%, Shares Dip

Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE: REAL) plunged ~6% in early trading Friday after the company posted a decline in profits and revenues in the first quarter. Real Matters provides services for the mortgage lending and insurance industries.

Revenues & Earnings

Real Matters’ consolidated revenues came in at $107.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, a decrease of 10.4% from $120.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net revenue decreased by 34.7% to $28.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA decreased 66% year-over-year to $5.9 million.

Meanwhile, Q1 2022 profit was $2.6 million ($0.03 per diluted share), down 4.5% from $7.1 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in Q1 2021.

On an adjusted basis, Real Matters earned $3.5 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter, down from $12 million ($0.14 per diluted share) a year ago.

In Q1 2022, Real Matters launched four new lenders and a new channel with one lender in U.S. Appraisal.

CEO Commentary

Real Matters CEO Brian Lang said, “Our Appraisal businesses performed well in the first quarter, and we were pleased with our competitive positioning in U.S. Title. We delivered strong progression on our scorecards in U.S. Title this quarter, which is laying the foundation for continued market share growth and strengthening our value proposition with prospective clients. We are on the right path to building market share in U.S. Title.”

Lang added that for the future, the company is focusing on performance, market share gains, and the launch of new customers. Its view of the long-term potential of the business is unchanged, and Real Matters remains confident in its objectives for Fiscal 2025.

Wall Street’s Take

On January 25, Scotiabank analyst Paul Steep kept a Hold rating on REAL and lowered its price target to C$10 (from C$13). This implies ~70% upside potential.

Overall, the consensus on the Street is that REAL is a Hold based on five Holds. The average Real Matters price target of C$8.95 implies an upside potential of about 54% to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
The Real Brokerage Now Present in Ontario
Tricon Residential Launches Tricon Vantage