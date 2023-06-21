PureCycle Soars on First Commercial Scale Production at Ohio Facility

Shares of solvent-driven purification solutions provider PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) are on the rise today after the company produced the first run of ultra-pure recycled resin from recycled material.

Importantly, this production from post-industrial material was at a commercial scale and is the first step towards PureCycle operating its polypropylene purification facility located in Ironton, Ohio.

The facility is expected to produce 107 million pounds of ultra-pure recycled resin annually once it becomes fully operational. Next, the company can now test its core technology in varying operating conditions.

Impressively, the facility will produce 100% recyclable resin while utilizing 79% less energy as compared to the production of virgin PP resin and emitting 35% lower carbon emissions as compared to new PP production.

Overall, the Street has a $15.50 consensus price target on PureCycle alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Today’s price gains come on top of a nearly 16% rise in PureCycle shares over the past month.

