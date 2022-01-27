Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Updates 1 Key Risk Factor

Bioelectric medicine company Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) recently announced preliminary numbers for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. It expects revenue of $750,000 for Q4. Analysts’ had pegged this number at $863,300.

Notably, during Q4, Pulse completed the commercial sale of the first two CellFX systems. It has transitioned 17 program participants to commercial use of the CellFX system, which brings the total number of commercial conversions to 29 at the end of Q4.

The initial use of the CellFX system is to treat a range of dermatologic conditions that have a high patient demand.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Pulse’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Pulse’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 34% (compared to a sector average of 29%) to the total 59 risks identified.

In its recent quarterly report, the company has added one key risk factor under the Finance & Corporate risk category.

Pulse highlighted that so far it has garnered limited revenue from product sales and has a history of operating losses. It anticipates losses to continue until it generates significant product revenue and achieves profitability.

Pulse plans to raise additional capital to fund operations. However, there can be no assurance whether additional financing or revenue-generating collaboration will be available when needed.

This factor points to a key risk that investors in Healthcare Stocks need to be aware of, since the product development stage and the final product reaching the market can take substantial time.

Hedge Fund Activity

According to TipRanks data, the Wall Street’s top hedge funds have decreased holdings in Pulse by 8.8 thousand shares in the last quarter, indicating a neutral hedge fund confidence signal in the stock.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Texas Instruments Shares Gain 3.7% on Strong Q4 Results

Verizon Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

Coca-Cola Collaborates with Molson Coors for Another Alcoholic Drink