QuantaSing Unveils Private Label Chinese Baijiu Brand YUNTING
Press Releases

QuantaSing Unveils Private Label Chinese Baijiu Brand YUNTING

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, announced today the introduction of its first private label Chinese Baijiu brand, YUNTING.

YUNTING is crafted in a core production facility located in the town of Maotai in China, a world-renowned Baijiu production site protected by Geographical Indication. The “sauce aroma” (酱香) style liquor is brewed with fine sorghum, wheat and water, applying ancient 12897 fermentation, distillation and aging techniques and craftsmanship, resulting in an incredibly rich and smooth character that has attained a government quality certificate. The brand is available for purchase online today and will be sold throughout China through flagship stores on China’s premier e-commerce platforms in the near future.

“Baijiu has been an integral part of Chinese culture for centuries, enjoyed and appreciated by people across society,” said Mr. Peng Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QuantaSing. “We hope launching YUNTING Baijiu today can bring our customers even more joy and happiness as the Chinese New Year approaches, a festive time when families reunite, rest and rejuvenate together.”

YUNTING offers the following characteristics:

  • Pale and transparent body, clear and free of sediment;
  • Rich, creamy and long-lasting frothy top;
  • Bold aroma, rich in taste, smooth and satisfying;
  • Mellow texture with pleasant aftertaste;

The launch of YUNTING signifies QuantaSing’s entry into the private label business, a milestone for the company since it tapped into livestreaming e-commerce in June 2023. Experiencing robust growth, livestreaming e-commerce has increasingly become a significant part of the company’s business and future development strategy. Having received positive feedback from users, QuantaSing believes that a stronger connection between the brand and consumers can be built through establishing its own brand.

YUNTING’s Limited-edition Gift Box for the Year of the Dragon

YUNTING’s Limited-edition Gift Box for the Year of the Dragon

YUNTING’s Standard Version

YUNTING’s Standard Version

In the Chinese Lunar Calendar, the year 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. Just in time for the holiday, YUNTING is available in a limited-edition gift box with Chinese dragon-themed packaging, symbolizing future success and good fortune. In addition to the Dragon-themed gift version, standard and premium versions will also be available soon.

About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com.

Contact
Leah Guo, Investor Relations
QuantaSing Group Limited
Email: ir@quantasing.com
Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857

Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: QuantaSing.IR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President
ICR, LLC
Email: Brad.Burgess@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49dc6efa-0f0c-4e76-8720-d07d744b6b23
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d18e9495-4b48-413a-94be-199bca712c2c

