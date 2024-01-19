tiprankstipranks
NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team
Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 5,760,000 common shares, in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan.

Subject to the terms of the stock option agreement and vesting provisions, all Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.30 with an expiry date on January 19, 2029.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Sung Bum Huh
Director, President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
Danny Huh
SVP, Strategy & Operations
dhuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

