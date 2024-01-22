tiprankstipranks
Micron Appoints Michael Ray as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Press Releases

Micron Appoints Michael Ray as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced it is appointing Michael Ray as the company’s senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary effective immediately.

In this role, Ray will report directly to Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron. He will be responsible for Micron’s global legal, compliance and intellectual property functions, comprising a team of lawyers, paralegals and other professionals.  

Ray brings nearly 30 years of legal experience to Micron, including a significant tenure at Western Digital, where he led the legal department for more than 13 years as general counsel and ultimately chief legal officer. At Western Digital, Ray progressed through several leadership roles, including senior counsel, assistant general counsel and vice president of legal services.

Prior to his time at Western Digital, Ray was corporate counsel for Wynn’s International, Inc., an NYSE-listed manufacturer of automotive parts and chemicals. He also served the U.S. District Court, Central District of California as a judicial clerk and practiced labor and employment law at O’Melveny & Myers, LLP.

“Michael’s extensive expertise will be invaluable as we enhance our strategy and navigate business and market dynamics while operating with the highest levels of integrity,” said Mehrotra. “I am confident that under Michael’s leadership, Micron will remain at the forefront of industry compliance and governance as we drive the opportunity to meet the growing demand for memory and further strengthen our position.”

“With a prominent role across memory and storage segments, Micron holds deep insights into data centers, edge computing and the broader ecosystem,” said Ray. “The company is well poised for growth in the coming years, and I am excited about Micron’s future and to join its world-class team.”

Ray has received numerous awards and citations, including being honored as the Orange County Business Journal’s Public Company General Counsel of the Year in 2012 and as Head of the Legal Department of the Year in 2016. He has served as a director of Mercy House Transitional Living Center, based in Santa Ana, California, and as a director of Orange County United Way. He is currently on the board of trustees of South Coast Repertory Theater and Boston College High School.

Ray holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com

