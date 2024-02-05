illumin Announces Personnel Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX:ILLM) (“illumin” or the “Company”) announced that effective today, Mr. Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Revenue Officer, is no longer with illumin. The Company thanks Mr. Ahmed for his services and wishes him great success in his future endeavours.

The Company is in the process of identifying Mr. Ahmed’s successor, and on an interim basis, his responsibilities will be assumed by Joe Ontman, the Company’s Chief Business Development Officer and Co-Founder.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact: