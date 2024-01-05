tiprankstipranks
Holding(s) in Company
Press Releases

Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Irish Continental Group plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify):

 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name:

Wellington Management Group LLP

 City and country of registered office (if applicable):

c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

 

Chase Nominees Ltd.

State Street Nominees Ltd.

Nortrust Nominees Limited

Brown Brothers Harriman

USBK William Blair Wellington
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Jan 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:

05 Jan 2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

11%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A)		 % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.65% 0.05% 10.70% 166,197,207
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.05% 0.05% 11.10%  
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)

 

 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
IE00BLP58571 Units   17,704,462   10.65%
         
SUBTOTAL A 17,704,462 10.65%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap 15 May 2033 15 May 2033 Cash settlement 79,066 Equity Swap shares or 79,066 votes on a converted basis 0.05%
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2 79,066

 

 0.05%

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP 10.65%   10.70%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP 10.65%   10.70%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 10.65%   10.70%
Wellington Management Company LLP 9.55%   9.55%
       
Wellington Management Group LLP 10.65%   10.70%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP 10.65%   10.70%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 10.65%   10.70%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.      
Wellington Management International Ltd      
       
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].
 
12. Additional information:

 
 
Done in London on 05 Jan 2024.

