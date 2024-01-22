tiprankstipranks
Great Pacific Gold Named to 2024 OTCQX Best 50
Press Releases

Great Pacific Gold Named to 2024 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Pacific Gold Corp. ("Great Pacific Gold,” “GPAC,” or the "Company") (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2023.

GPAC Chief Executive Officer and Director, Bryan Slusarchuk, states, “The past year was a transformational year for the Company due to acquisition of a commanding land package of exploration projects in Papua New Guinea, ranging from early stage to advanced stage situations as well as a late year high grade gold discovery in Victoria, Australia. As a team, we are proud of the technical achievements on the ground in 2023 and achieving the 19th place ranking in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50, which relates to both total return and trading volume growth.

Now, with 2023 behind us, we are building momentum in 2024 as shown within our January 11, 2024, news release describing the complete assay result of our recent high-grade Comet discovery in Australia which, from 95m, returned 8m at 106 g/t Gold including 5m at 166 g/t Gold including 2m at 413 g/t Gold including 1m at 468 g/t Gold and 1m at 358 g/t Gold.”

For the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

On behalf of GPAC
Bryan Slusarchuk
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold’s limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Adam Ross, Investor Relations, Direct: (604) 229-9445, Toll Free: 1(833) 923-3334, Email: info@greatpacificgoldcorp.com

