Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Press Releases

Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy),  January 11, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 

 

Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of common shares purchased

 

 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 

 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 

04/01/2024 EXM 7,070 307.6082 2,174,789.97
05/01/2024 EXM 7,198 305.2166 2,196,949.09
08/01/2024 EXM 7,119 308.9362 2,199,316.81
09/01/2024 EXM 6,882 314.4993 2,164,384.18
10/01/2024 EXM 6,896 316.7309 2,184,176.29
 

Total

 

 

 35,165 310.5251 10,919,616.34

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till January 10, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 64,504,920.99 for No. 198,094 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 30,295,782.71 (Euro 27,798,654.09*) for No. 83,738 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 10, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,540,574 common shares equal to 5.27% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until January 10, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,616,116 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 651,500,336.22.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com

