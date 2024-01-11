tiprankstipranks
Churchill Downs Incorporated 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
Press Releases

Churchill Downs Incorporated 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by registering in advance via teleconference here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at http://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated
Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”, NASDAQ: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com

Investor Contact: Kaitlin Buzzetto
(502) 394-1091
Kaitlin.Buzzetto@kyderby.com

