CEMATRIX Announces $6.2 Million Increase in Contracts
Press Releases

CEMATRIX Announces $6.2 Million Increase in Contracts

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products is pleased to announce that it has signed $6.2 million in new contracts, bringing its total contracts announced since the beginning of the fiscal 2023 year to $63.3 million.

“These new contracts add to the momentum built throughout the year which has delivered record growth in 2023 for CEMATRIX,” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “We continue to safely and efficiently execute the backlog that we have developed over the past few years, and we continue to maintain and build our backlog organically with a healthy mix of repeat business and new customers.”

“The majority of the $6.2 million in new contracts are new projects, not previously included in Contracts in Process, and includes a $3.4 million wharf backfill project in the Gulf States and a $1.3 million fill project in the Northeast U.S. Each of these projects are scheduled to be completed in 2024.”

“After the change related to these new contracts, our backlog remains strong at approximately $94.9 million as of December 31st, 2023.”

The Corporation’s Backlog is defined as Contracted plus Contracts in Process net of sales completed to date. Contracts in Process are defined as projects where the related contract is in office for review or signature; or signed and returned to the client for their signature; or is in the post award project submission process; or is awarded by letter of intent; or is awarded by some other form of written communication.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial, energy and commercial markets. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). This has made CEMATRIX a true leader in North America’s growing Cellular Concrete market.

CEMATRIX’s 2022 investment in Glavel Inc., of Burlington, Vermont, a foamed glass manufacturer, has strengthened CEMATRIX’s commitment to the environment in the infrastructure construction space. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Jeff Kendrick – President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com

