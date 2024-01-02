Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 29, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that on December 27, 2023 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) Adrian Hadden Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 Camarco, Financial PR/ IR (UK) Gordon Poole Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 3PPB (Financial PR, North America) Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701 Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe) Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe) Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00BF0XVB15 Issuer Name CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Allan Gray Proprietary Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town Country of registered office (if applicable) South Africa 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Dec-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.993000 0.000000 5.993000 1149945 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.331770 0.000000 6.331770

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 1149945 5.993000 Sub Total 8.A 1149945 5.993000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold



