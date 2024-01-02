Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company’s shares.

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

• Ex-dividend date VFEX: January 10, 2024

• Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: January 11, 2024

• Record date: January 12, 2024

• Payment date: January 26, 2024

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia’s Dividend Policy

Caledonia’s strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

