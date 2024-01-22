tiprankstipranks
Brunswick Starts Phase II Drilling at Mirage, Globex Royalty, Lithium Property
Press Releases

Brunswick Starts Phase II Drilling at Mirage, Globex Royalty, Lithium Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) have started “A Phase II drilling campaign at the Mirage (Lac Escale) project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The winter drill program is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill-tested.”

“The planned drill holes are distributed over the 2.8 kilometer known strike length to test the entire spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm”. Previous drilling intersected high-grade Li2O assays over wide widths.

For drill result details, refer to Brunswick press releases dated January 22, 2024, January 18, 2024, December 19, 2023 and December 4, 2023). Globex currently retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and a 1-kilometre-wide boundary area surrounding the Lac Escale lithium discovery claims.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.   Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
  CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”.  These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”).  No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom.  A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

