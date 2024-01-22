Bitcoin Depot Places Order for 500 New BTM Kiosks from Kiosk Provider Genmega

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced the purchase order of 500 new Bitcoin ATM kiosks from Genmega, a leading manufacturer and provider of ATM and Kiosk solutions with well over 150,000 units deployed worldwide. The Company plans to strategically deploy these units as part of its ongoing expansion efforts throughout 2024 and beyond.

“The purchase order for these kiosks is significant as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to a bold, strategic, and measured expansion this year,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “We are deeply committed to delivering a seamless and dependable experience to our retail partners and end users with a convenient experience through our kiosks. Genmega’s products have a proven track record of success, making them the ideal partner to reach new customers in 2024. We look forward to deploying these BTMs quickly in several key markets, as we continue championing widespread Bitcoin accessibility.”

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader, digital financial system, including using their Bitcoin for purposes of making payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases, and investments.

This news comes as the latest show of momentum for the Company following a string of recent expansion announcements and operational developments. In early 2022, Bitcoin Depot took over the #1 market share position to become the largest BTM operator in North America, and in 2023 – despite the turbulent cryptocurrency market – it became the first BTM operator to go public on a major U.S. stock exchange. Bitcoin Depot and its leadership have since been recognized and celebrated for the Company’s industry-leading growth in Forbes 30 Under 30, Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500, and, most recently, the 2023 Inc. 5000.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Christina Lockwood, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com