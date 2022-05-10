Barclays Stick to Their Sell Rating for ams AG

Barclays analyst Keagan Bryce maintained a Sell rating on ams AG on Tuesday, setting a price target of CHF14.50, which is approximately 28.55% above the present share price of $11.39.

Bryce expects ams AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2022.

The current consensus among 6 TipRanks analysts is for a Hold rating of shares in ams AG, with an average price target of $16.80.

The analysts price targets range from a high of $22.72 to a low of $13.93.

In its latest earnings report, released on 09/30/2021, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and a net profit of $87 million. The company’s market cap is $2.9 billion.

According to TipRanks.com, Barclays analyst Keagan Bryce is currently ranked with 4 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of 12.3% and a 48.28% success rate.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.