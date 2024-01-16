tiprankstipranks
Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Press Releases

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in January and February.

B. Riley Oncology Conference
Thursday, January 18, 2024
12:30PM PT/3:30PM ET

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
8:30AM PT/11:30AM ET

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
9:00AM PT/12:00PM ET

Any available webcasts will be posted to the Company’s website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following a live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things Allogene’s ability to develop and deliver readily available allogeneic CAR T products for cancer treatment on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to our product candidates are based on novel technologies, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development, the safety or efficacy of a product candidate, and whether a product candidate will receive regulatory approval, which could prevent or delay commercialization. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the “Risk Factor” Heading in its Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com

