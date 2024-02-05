AGF Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AGF Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
Press Releases

AGF Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $43.5 billion as at January 31, 2024.

           
AUM

($ billions)

 January 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 % Change
Month-Over-
Month		 January 31,
2023		 % Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $25.1 $24.8   $24.1  
Exchange-traded funds + Separately managed accounts $1.6 $1.5   $1.3  
Segregated accounts and Sub-advisory + AGF Private Wealth $14.7 $14.4   $14.6  
Subtotal
(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1)		 $41.4 $40.7   $40.0  
AGF Private Capital $0.1 $0.1   $0.1  
Total AUM $41.5 $40.8 1.7%   $40.1 3.5%  
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0 $2.0   $2.0  
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1 $43.5 $42.8 1.6%   $42.1 3.3%  
           
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $25.0 $24.7   $23.7  

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

Mutual Fund AUM by Category
(including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)

 January 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 January 31,
2023
Domestic Equity Funds $4.1 $4.1 $4.0
U.S. and International Equity Funds $14.3 $13.9 $13.0
Domestic Balanced Funds $0.1 $0.1 $0.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds $1.6 $1.6 $1.6
Domestic Fixed Income Funds $1.7 $1.7 $1.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds $3.1 $3.1 $3.4
Domestic Money Market $0.2 $0.3 $0.2
Total Mutual Fund AUM $25.1 $24.8 $24.1

AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)

 January 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 January 31,
2023
AGF Private Capital AUM $0.1 $0.1 $0.1
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets $2.0 $2.0 $2.0
Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets $2.1 $2.1 $2.1


About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices across its businesses. The firm’s collective investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com        

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >