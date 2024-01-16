tiprankstipranks
£3 Billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme Publication of Final Terms – Series 2024-1
Press Releases

£3 Billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme Publication of Final Terms – Series 2024-1

OSB GROUP PLC
16 January 2024

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
£3 BILLION EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS – SERIES 2024-1

The following final terms (the “Final Terms”) are available for viewing:

Issue of GBP 400,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Notes due 16 January 2030 (ISINXS2747270986) (Series 2024-1) (the “Notes”) under the £3 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme of OSB GROUP PLC (the “Programme”).

Please read the disclaimer below "Disclaimer – Intended Addressees" before attempting to access this service, as your right to do so is conditional upon complying with the requirements set out below.

To view the Final Terms, paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/debt-investors/emtn-programme/

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This website is not provided for, nor is it directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person, or you are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Dionne Mortley-Forde
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 848 944

Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                   t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                     t:  020 7404 5959

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms and the base prospectus published in respect of the Programme on 5 April 2023 as supplemented by the supplemental base prospectus published on 23 August 2023 (the “Base Prospectus”) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only (as further specified in the Base Prospectus) and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus you must ascertain from the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon your compliance with the above requirement.

This publication of the Final Terms does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

