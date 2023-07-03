tiprankstipranks
Pre-Market Movers

Why is LH Experiencing a Decline of More Than 12% During Pre-Market Trading?

The pre-market trading for LH stock (Laboratory Corporation Of America) shows a decline of -13.7% after the laboratory services company announced the spin-off of Fortrea. Fortrea is a newly formed independent Contract Research Organization that will provide Phase I-IV clinical trial management, patient access, and technology solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally.

Fortrea will begin trading on NASDAQ under the symbol ‘FTRE’ at the market open today.

Should I consider buying LH stock?

Utilize TipRanks’ unique data sets to assess whether it is a good idea to invest in Laboratory Corporation Of America’s stock. Over the past three months, 10 analysts have provided ratings for LH stock. When these ratings are combined into a consensus, the consensus rating for Laboratory Corporation Of America’s stock is classified as Strong Buy.

It is also worth noting that Ricky Goldwasser has been the most successful analyst covering LH stock in the past year, with their calls resulting in an average one-year return of 12.78% on LH stock. By copying Ricky Goldwasser’s trades on LH stock and holding each position for one year, it would generate a profit for 68.42% of your transactions. Most recently, Ricky Goldwasser provided a Buy rating on the stock 2 months ago.

For further research on LH stock, you may consider examining TipRanks’ Smart Score to predict its future performance. With a Smart Score of 6, Laboratory Corporation Of America’s stock is expected to perform in-line with the overall market. It is important to remember that past performance does not indicate future performance; however, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, LH’s price has increased by 2.13%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 1.37%.

In addition, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be highly beneficial as hedge fund managers continuously track the stock market, often relying on sophisticated investment tools for research. TipRanks’ data indicates that hedge funds increased their holdings in LH by 76.18 thousand shares in the last quarter. Taken together, the activity of these 21 hedge funds reflects a positive sentiment toward Laboratory Corporation Of America’s stock.

About Laboratory Corporation Of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a company specializing in clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment encompasses core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing. The Covance Drug Development segment provides drug development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company was established in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LH

Fortrea Holdings to replace Seneca Foods in S&P 600 at open on 7/6
The FlyFortrea Holdings to replace Seneca Foods in S&P 600 at open on 7/6
5d ago
LH
Labcorp upgraded to Hold from Sell at Spin-Off Research
LH
Labcorp announces additional information related to Fortrea spinoff
LH
More LH Latest News >

