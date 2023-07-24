tiprankstipranks
Pre-Market Movers

Why is ROP Stock Trending?

Story Highlights

Roper Technologies delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2023. Buoyed by strong quarterly performance, the company raised its outlook for the full-year 2023.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) stock gained about 4% on Friday after the software company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and lifted guidance for 2023. Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share climbed by 20% year-over-year and surpassed the analysts’ estimates of $3.99 per share. Meanwhile, revenues came in at $1.53 billion, an increase of 17% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates of $1.5 billion.

In addition, the company raised its full-year 2023 adjusted EPS outlook to between $16.36 and $16.50 compared with its prior forecast of $16.10 to $16.30. Furthermore, ROP now anticipates revenue growth of 13%, up from its previous guidance of 12%.

Should You Consider Investing in ROP Stock?

Using TipRanks’ comprehensive data sets, you can assess whether Roper Technologies’ stock is worth buying. Over the past three months, 11 analysts have provided ratings for ROP stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Roper Technologies’ stock is determined to be a Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that Joseph C Giordano has been the most successful analyst covering ROP stock in the past year, with an average one-year return of 19.85% on ROP stock. If you were to replicate Joseph C Giordano’s trades on ROP stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 86.67% of your transactions would generate a profit. Recently, Joseph C Giordano gave a Buy rating on the stock.

To further enhance your research on ROP stock, you can also refer to TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts its future performance. With a Smart Score of 10, Roper Technologies’ stock is likely to outperform the overall market. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but analyzing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. In the past 6 months, ROP’s price has increased by 12.26%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 22.28%.

In addition, who could have better knowledge about a company’s operations than its officers and owners? According to TipRanks’ insider trading signal, corporate insiders have sold ROP shares worth -$249.69 thousand in the last three months. This information can be valuable for your stock research, as insider buys may indicate potential positive movement for a stock, while insider sells could be a signal of upcoming negative stock movement.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Florida. It is a diversified technology company that designs and develops software, as well as engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through various segments, including Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies price target raised to $575 from $530 at Jefferies
The FlyRoper Technologies price target raised to $575 from $530 at Jefferies
2d ago
ROP
Roper Technologies sees Q3 adjusted EPS $4.16-$4.20, consensus $4.16
ROP
Roper raises 2023 adjusted EPS view $16.36-$16.50 from $16.10-$16.30
ROP
More ROP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >