What is the Reason for ALVO’s 15% Increase in the Pre-Market?

ALVO stock (Alvotech) surged by more than 15% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company indicated that it is likely that the U.S. FDA’s approval for its drug candidate AVT02 is expected to be delayed. The company had received a complete response letter from the U.S. FDA regarding the submission of its second biologics license application for AVT02, a biosimilar candidate to Abbvie’s Humira.

The company added that as the approval is likely to be delayed, it is looking at raising additional capital in order to advance its pipeline development in the near term.

Should You Consider Buying ALVO Stock?

Alvotech’s stock can be evaluated using TipRanks’ exclusive data sets to determine if it is a viable investment. Over the past three months, 1 analyst has provided ratings for ALVO stock.

For a more comprehensive analysis of ALVO stock, you can also refer to TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 1, Alvotech’s stock is expected to underperform the overall market. Although it is important to note that past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing recent price changes can provide a better understanding of the stock. In the last 6 months, ALVO’s price has declined by -22.68%. Furthermore, the stock has experienced a -18.95% decrease year-over-year.

Furthermore, tracking the trades of hedge funds can provide valuable insights, as these fund managers constantly monitor the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools for research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds have reduced their holdings of ALVO by -13.45 thousand shares in the last quarter. In summary, the collective activity of these 2 hedge funds indicates a negative sentiment toward Alvotech’s stock.