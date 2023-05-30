ZUMZ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Zumiez (ZUMZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of -$0.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $182.62 million. Last quarter, Zumiez beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.59 on estimates of $0.49. The stock fell by -3.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZUMZ stock has fallen by -22.90%.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.

