ZTO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (ZTO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A to post earnings of CNH1.79 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH9.15 billion. Last quarter, Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH2.61 on estimates of CNH2.59. The stock rose by 7.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZTO stock has risen by 6.89%.

Is Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ZTO stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $33.00, implying upside potential of 16.36% from current levels.

ZTO shares have gained about 29.26% in the past six months.

About Zto Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a China-based express delivery services company. The firm provides domestic and international express delivery as well as other value-added logistics services.

