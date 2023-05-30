ZS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Zscaler (ZS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $411.72 million. Last quarter, Zscaler beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.37 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -11.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZS stock has risen by 18.54%.

Is Zscaler Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ZS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $153.58, implying upside potential of 17.58% from current levels.

ZS shares have lost about -2.12% in the past six months.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc., formerly known as SafeChannel Inc., is a cloud-based security solutions provider. The company offers a full range of enterprise network security solutions including internet security, web security, vulnerability management, firewalls, antivirus, and control over user activity in mobile, cloud computing, and Internet of Things environments.

