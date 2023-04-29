ZI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (ZI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $300.13 million. Last quarter, ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of $0.22. The stock rose by 5.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZI stock has fallen by -25.58%.

Is ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ZI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $33.70, implying upside potential of 53.81% from current levels.

ZI shares have lost about -51.51% in the past six months.

About ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a cloud-based platform for sales and marketing teams. It provides information on the organizations and professionals of the target company. The services provided are contact & company search, buyer intent, social selling, web research, website visitor tracking, lead enrichment, database management, campaign optimization, webform optimizations, and others. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

