ZFOX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Zerofox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Zerofox Holdings Inc to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $44.37 million. Last quarter, Zerofox Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.14 on estimates of -$0.08. The stock fell by -4.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZFOX stock has fallen by -77.64%.

Is Zerofox Holdings Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ZFOX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $3.00, implying upside potential of 172.73% from current levels.

ZFOX shares have lost about -74.71% in the past six months.

About Zerofox Holdings Inc

ZeroFox provides SaaS-based external cybersecurity solutions. The company also provides data breach solutions, including prevention, detection, notification, forensic services, and recovery assistance. Moreover, it offers membership subscriptions, including credit and non-credit monitoring, prevention tools, and unlimited recovery assistance.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.