ZDGE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Zedge Inc (ZDGE) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/12/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Zedge Inc to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6 million. Last quarter, Zedge Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of -$0.11. The stock fell by -14.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZDGE stock has risen by 8.42%.

About Zedge Inc

Zedge, Inc. engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. It enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered at New York, NY.

